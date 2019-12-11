Snowfall reports for December 11, 2019

A quick-moving Alberta Clipper brought snow to parts of eastern Iowa the morning of Wednesday, December 11.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, "3 NNE Cedar Rapids" was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn't listed, it's because there was not a report from there.

This list will be updated as new reports come in.

3 SSW Anamosa (Jones Co, IA): 2.1”

1 NE Anamosa (Jones Co, IA) : 2.0”

Durant (Cedar Co, IA): 2.0”

Iowa City (Johnson Co, IA): 2.0"

1 ESE Iowa Falls (Hardin Co, IA): 2.0”

2 NNE Stone City (Jones Co, IA): 2.0”

Olin (Jones Co, IA): 1.8"

2 NNW Marion (Linn Co, IA): 1.6”

2 E Hiawatha (Linn Co, IA): 1.5”

1 ENE Hiawatha (Linn Co, IA): 1.5”

2 NNW North Liberty (Johnson Co, IA): 1.5"

1 NE Oakdale (Johnson Co, IA): 1.5”

1 ENE Vinton (Benton Co, IA): 1.5”

Garwin (Tama Co, IA): 1.4”

Lowden (Cedar Co, IA): 1.4”

Marengo (Iowa Co, IA): 1.1”

Coggon (Linn Co, IA): 1.0"

1 N Hampton (Franklin Co, IA): 1.0”

1 E Monticello (Jones Co, IA) : 0.8”

Cascade (Dubuque Co, IA): 0.7”