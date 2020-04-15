Snowfall on the way

Our weather remains quiet tonight, but the next system is already building. Later on Thursday and throughout Thursday night snow is likely to fall along and south of Highway 20. North of Highway 20 little if any accumulation will be seen but as you head farther south a 2-5” band could be found south of I-80. The system moves out fairly quickly letting the snow melt fast as well. Upper 40s are with us on Friday with upper 50s for the weekend. Have a good night and stay healthy!