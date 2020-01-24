Snow winds down Friday afternoon

The snow is gradually winding down. Additional snowfall should generally be less than an inch. Once again, highs will be in the lower 30s, helping to melt some of the wet snow. A little light snow is possible yet tonight, but that will also produce no notable accumulation.

This weekend looks cloudy with highs close to 30 each day. Some areas of fog are also possible Saturday night into Sunday. Next week, highs stay in the lower 30s. We also have daily precipitation chances starting Tuesday, but those all look light at this time. We'll have a better idea of timing and amounts as those get closer. We'll also have to keep watch for the potential for fog next week.