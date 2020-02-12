CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Arctic front approaches from the northwest. The snow that is falling continues and will blow around. This will cause greatly reduced visibilities. Watch out if you’ll be on the road. Northwest winds increase with flurries continuing into Thursday morning. Watch for the wind chill to drop from -15 to -30 through Friday morning. We do see some recovery this weekend and highs make it back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Snow, wind and cold as arctic front moves across state
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Wed 4:35 PM, Feb 12, 2020 |
Updated: Wed 4:43 PM, Feb 12, 2020