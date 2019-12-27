Snow stays northwest of eastern Iowa this weekend

The winter storm moving across the Plains and Midwest this weekend continues to look like it’ll bring just rain here in eastern Iowa. The snow on this one will stay to our northwest, falling over portions of Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota. Parts of these areas will probably get over a foot of snow by the time the system finally wraps up Sunday night.

This is the same part of the Midwest hit hard by precipitation in general in 2019. Most of the areas receiving heavy snow already rank in the top spot for yearly precipitation and this will only add to it.