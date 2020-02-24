Snow stays light, winds increase



Overnight the clouds remain in place and some light snow is possible. Snow showers are expected to be with us from time to time tomorrow with no heavy snow expected across our area. Very little if any snow across the northwest with a Trace to 1” possible for Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City and a 1-3” snowfall possible south of Washington. Any areas that pick up some snow will see it blow around a bit with strong North-Northeast wind at 15-30 mph. Colder air arrives behind this system, lasting through the end of the week.

