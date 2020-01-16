Snow, sleet and freezing rain moves in on Friday

Enjoy the ease of travel tonight before things deteriorate Friday. Overnight and Friday morning we watch clouds return to the sky. This is in advance of a storm that brings a variety of wintry weather to the state. Snow becomes likely through the afternoon across eastern Iowa. During the evening hours, areas south of Highway 20 will see some sleet and freezing rain move in. Everything eventually changes back to snow before ends Saturday morning. Snowfall accumulations range from 4-7” along and north of Highway 20 with 2-4” to the south. A lot depends on how long and how far north the mixed precipitation occurs. Windy conditions accompany this storm ushering in colder weather starting on Saturday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.