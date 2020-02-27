Snow showers will leave quickly, less windy today

Plan on similar weather conditions to yesterday, though the wind will be much lighter overall. A handful of flurries or snow showers may try to fly out of these low clouds, but that'll be only for a short time this morning and stay very isolated. Highs will be back in the 30s again today and tomorrow.

Attention then turns to the weekend with the big question of how warm to go. It still appears warm air will not only move in from the south but from the west as well, leading to very high confidence in temperatures above normal. Plan on highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s on Saturday. Sunday still looks like the warmer of the two days with highs well into the 50s, even over snow-packed areas to the north. Highs in the 60s are likely from Cedar Rapids and points south Sunday afternoon.

With little snow chances ahead, the above-normal airmass should be with us much of next week and even into next weekend.