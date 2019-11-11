Snow removal policies take effect around eastern Iowa

Several cities around eastern Iowa are implementing their snow removal policies.

Cedar Falls: To provide a safe walking surface for pedestrians, property owners are responsible for clearing the natural accumulation of ice and snow from abutting sidewalks. City ordinance states this must be accomplished in a reasonable amount of time following the end of an ice and snow event.

Cedar Rapids: Property owners and private businesses are responsible for their sidewalk and adjacent sidewalk ramps at intersections. After a storm ends, residents and businesses have 48 hours to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice accumulations.

Coralville: Property owners have 24 hours from the notice of violation to remove snow or ice accumulations from their sidewalks.

Dubuque: Guidelines for Property Owners: Snow and ice should be removed immediately after the snowfall ends and no longer than 48 hours after the snow event.

Hiawatha: Property owners are to remove snow, ice and accumulations promptly from sidewalks within 24 hours of the snow stops falling. The property owner may be liable for damages.

Iowa City: Sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended for sidewalks to be used safely by pedestrians. Those who do not remove snow and ice may be fined.

Marion: Property owners are required to maintain their sidewalks. Snow and ice are to be cleared within 12 hours after the snow or ice has fallen on the sidewalk.

Waterloo: Residential neighborhoods are given 48 hours after a snowfall to have the entire length and width of the sidewalk cleared of any snow or ice.

Downtown, business districts or anyone within a three-block radius or schools and hospitals are given 24 hours.

