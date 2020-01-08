Snow removal companies hopeful for possibility of winter weather

When snow is in the forecast, Turf Masters operations manager Joshua Borntreger mobilizes his team of about 40 plow drivers and shovelers to get ready.

Snowplows at Turf Masters in Coralville, Iowa on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

"It could be a big deal, it has the potential for a lot of money to made," Borntreger said.

To make sure they are ready to go when winter weather moves in means work begins long before the first snowflake falls.

"There's always the preventative maintenance," Borntreger said. "Lubrication, oil changes, cutting edges on the snow plows have to be replaced, the nuts and bolts of everything, we've got to make sure something hasn't come loose."

Winter can be a slow time of year for a company like Turf Masters that depends on snow or landscaping work for income. Borntreger says snow removal makes up roughly one-fourth of their business. For Borntreger, snow in the forecast is a welcome change of pace.

"We really do rely on snow removal to really help the bottom line," Borntreger said.

Nick Scharf, a manager at Greg's Lawn and Landscaping in Cedar Rapids, agreed and said his staffers also have plans to clear snow once it starts falling. Scharf says his company is betting big that snow will help bring in an increased demand for removal.

"We hope for snow in the forecast and that it snows," Scharf said.

Scharf says his company has 15 new loaders to help clear snow away this season. It is an investment he is confident is needed.

Scharf said, like at Turf Masters, their employees responsible for snow removal have also been told to get ready for upcoming winter weather.