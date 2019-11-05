Snow possible tonight, mainly north

Plan on a dry and quiet day as our next system organizes off to our west. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s over most areas.

Tonight, a band of rain and snow will move across areas mainly north of Highway 30. While this is expected to be a low impact event for many, extreme northeast Iowa is still on track for a 1 to 3 inch snow and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this area.

While Dubuque isn't officially included in that advisory at this time, it seems around an inch of snow is still likely for you as well. Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids or Iowa City.

Tomorrow afternoon, the cold front hits and while that could also squeeze out a rain or snow shower, the bigger impact will be falling temperatures and increasing wind.

Highs on Thursday won't make freezing in many areas!