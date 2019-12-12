Snow possible over northern Iowa this morning

Our next system is still on track to quickly move over mainly the northern half of Iowa. A small amount of snow may fall in this area this morning. Elsewhere, plan on mostly cloudy and windy conditions with highs well into the 30s.

Tomorrow, another similar system approaches with a scattering of rain and snow in the afternoon to early evening. Amounts on that one also look very minor, if any at all.

As we head into the weekend, scattered flurries may be squeezed out of the cold air on Saturday alongside some windy conditions.

By early next week, there's yet another system to keep an eye on, though the track is far from certain and this means any local impacts are of low confidence at this time.