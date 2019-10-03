Snow plow operators train for winter weather work at “Roadeo”

Snow plows were out Thursday in Cedar Rapids, even though we're still weeks away from seeing any snow on the roads.

The plow drivers were competing in a “roadeo."

Snow plow drivers competing in a "roadeo" on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Cedar Rapids (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

The purpose was to help the operators refine their skills before the winter.

Those skills are important, since cities can be financially responsible when plows accidentally destroy property.

Last winter, Cedar Rapids paid $82,493.59 for damage done by city plows.

Dubuque had to pay $25,440.63 to residents for damage to eight vehicles and a fence.

In Iowa City, they paid $9,236.40 for snow plow damage.

Driver Nathan Giel, from West Des Moines, helped lead a two day training in Cedar Rapids.

“The big trucks, they don't stop quickly, especially when we're out plowing snow, but they do amazingly well in the wintertime actually,” said Giel.

It's a chance for drivers to get out and practice.

Especially for first time drivers to get out on a clear sunny day - before it's a blizzard, and those skills are needed.

Cedar Rapids Street Operations Manager Mike Duffy said the course is more difficult than what most drivers will encounter.

“It's actually a little harder to be out with some of the obstacles,” Duffy said. “If we're able to avoid those, it's a lot easier to avoid the vehicles when were out in the snow operations.”

Giel told TV-9 that he’s excited for winter to start.

“I absolutely love it. It’s this sense of pride, I know the people in the area where I work need to get to work,” Giel said.

Thursday’s “Roadeo” winner will get to go to the national snow plow competition in Colorado.

