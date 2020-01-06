Snow plow crews are ready, starting to expect a repeat of last winter

When it comes to snowfall, it has been a slow start to the winter, and staff in some eastern Iowa cities say it seems familiar to winter in 2019 which created some challenges in their budgets.

City plows in Iowa City were on the ready on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, despite not much snowfall yet in eastern Iowa. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

"It was unfortunate how much snow we had in such a short period last year," Brock Holub, the Superintendent of Streets and Traffic for Iowa City, said. "But we are continuing to make sure that we have as much salt on-hand that we can and the same amount of sand/salt mix as well."

In Iowa City and Dubuque, the cities already have almost all, if not all, of the salt they plan to use for the winter. In Iowa City, that translates into 6 million pounds of salt. But, last winter, which started similar to this winter, left the city needing much more.

"Last year we were over budget by just over $50,000 in just the salt account," Holub said. "This year we have the same amount budgeted in. Annually we budget in $250,000 for salt."

In Dubuque, Public Works Director John Klostermann said they, too, had to move some money around. Last year's winter was the perfect "storm" of issues.

"You get storms in January and February, where it's extremely cold and you're out trying to do that, some of them are long-duration storms, those are the ones that cause you problems when it comes to the budget," Klostermann said.

Some examples of extra expenses in Dubuque included turning an open lot near the Julien Dubuque Bridge into a snow dumping ground.

Whether in Dubuque or back in Iowa City, staff in both cities say they are confident whatever happens weather-wise, they will find a way to handle it.

"We're programmed and actually scheduled where we could go 24 hours a day, seven days a week if we had to," Klostermann said.

"We just adjust as necessary as Mother Nature tells us to," Holub said.