Snow on the way for eastern Iowa likely to bring slick road conditions

Portions of eastern Iowa are under a Winter Weather Advisory as a snow system continues to push toward the area. O'Mara said they system will likely clause slick roads in the evening Wednesday and on Thursday morning.

TIMING:

Snow will start to develop Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.

AMOUNTS:

O'Mara said overall snow amounts will be low in the 1-to 3-inch range.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS:

Temperatures will quickly drop Wednesday night, O'Mara said and wind speeds will increase.

"A temperature drop this sharp will likely cause very slick roads to develop this evening and especially during the overnight as snow continues to fly," he said.

He said the roads will likely be slick on Thursday morning, as well.

WIND CHILLS:

O'Mara said wind chills on Thursday morning will be well below zero. Thursday night looks to be the coldest.

Updated Weather Alerts: https://www.kcrg.com/weather/alerts/

Winter Weather Dashboard: https://www.kcrg.com/weather/winterweather

Pinpoint Doppler Radar: https://www.kcrg.com/weather/pinpointradar