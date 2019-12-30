Snow moving through eastern Iowa could make for slick roads

Snow moving through eastern Iowa could make for potentially slick road conditions.

The Iowa DOT has had snowplows out all day Monday.

A plow camera from Highway 21 near Dysart showed a little snow on the road around 10:30 a.m.

TOTALS:

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said most areas will see minor accumulations Monday night into Tuesday morning. Northeast Iowa could see more than an inch by the time the system moves through.

IMPACTS:

O'Mara said there could be a few slick roads, and wind gusts could reach more than 30 miles per hour through Tuesday morning.

TEMPERATURES:

Temperatures will be near normal today and tomorrow, O'Mara said. There will be another spike to the lower 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

"The end of the week will feature a system as well and while the track is not set at all, the trends suggest this one will bring some winter weather to our area," O'Mara said. "We'll keep an eye on it as we go forward."