Snow moves through Tuesday night, most falls over northern Iowa

Even with the sunshine, this afternoon will be chilly again with highs hitting either side of 40 degrees. A quick-hitting Alberta Clipper brings snow to northern Iowa tonight, where 1-3" is likely in the northeastern corner of the state. Closer to Highway 20, amounts will drop off. South of there, little if any accumulation will happen because precipitation will be light and may be more rain than snow.

That activity is mostly over by the time we start the day Wednesday, but some sprinkles or flurries are possible during the day as highs hit the lower to middle 40s. Any lingering light snow ends early Wednesday night. The week ends with another shot of cold air with highs only near freezing Thursday and Friday. After a little bump up Saturday with a chance of light rain, Arctic air surges back into the Midwest next week.