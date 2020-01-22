Snow moves in, continues off-and-on through Friday

Wet snow is gradually spreading eastward, but it will come at a pace that we can deal with. Accumulations today will range from a coating toward the Mississippi where snow starts latest, up to a couple of inches farther west where it already started early in the day. Highs end up in the lower 30s. Another inch or so of snow is possible tonight with lows near 30.

Scattered areas of light snow roam around Thursday with accumulations under an inch. Some fog is possible with highs in the lower 30s. More snow is likely Friday, but accumulations still look light, only around an inch that day.

We're dry this weekend into early next week, but cloudiness will stay in place. Temperatures remain pretty steady for quite some time holding in the lower 30s for highs and upper 20s to around 30 for lows.