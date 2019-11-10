Snow likely overnight, extremely cold Monday

Snow will start to push into Eastern Iowa by 5/6 pm tonight. A few flurries could move in earlier than that. Moderate to heavy bands of snow are likely as this system pushes through.

Most of the heavier snow will fall overnight but could linger into your Monday morning commute. Plan ahead and get out the door early and take it slow on the roadways.

Many areas could see up to 2-4" of snowfall, especially if you are between U.S. 20 and U.S. 34. Mainly from Waterloo to Dubuque and south to Mt. Pleasant. Otherwise, surrounding areas could see up to 2 inches.

Lows drop into the upper teens tonight.

Winds will only become stronger through the overnight hours from the north, this could cause blowing and drifting of snow. Snow looks to push out by noon on Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern 2/3 of our area from Waterloo to Dubuque and south until tomorrow as roads could be slick.

Extremely cold temperatures will move in just as the snow is. Highs on Monday and Tuesday in the 20s, with record cold possible Monday night with temperatures in the single digits.