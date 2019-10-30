Snow likely overnight & could cause some travel issues

A second wave of snow will be pushing through Eastern Iowa later tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of Eastern Iowa tonight through Thursday morning. Areas in the advisory could pick up to 1-3" of snowfall. It is likely that it will stick to roadways and sidewalks, which could cause travel issues.

Some light snow is possible for the rest of the evening, with snow likely overnight. Looks like we may have some slow left around Early Thursday morning, otherwise, we will be clear throughout the day.

Accumulations look to be between 1-3" from Dubuque through Cedar Rapids to Tama. Areas to the north and west will most likely see up to an inch of snowfall.

Be careful on the roadways, as it is more likely that this snow will stick to roads and sidewalks. Lows tonight drop into the upper 20s.

Halloween looks to be chilly and windy. Highs only in the mid-30s and with northwest winds from 10-15mph, with gusts higher, wind chills will be in the 20s.

A few flurries are possible Friday afternoon and evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Dry and cloudy this weekend with highs in the upper 30s, low 40s.