Snow for growing cities means small groups of plow drivers work long hours

With snow already on the ground and more coming, staff in some smaller cities are forced to work long hours to try and keep up.

Scott Kleppe, the Public Works Director for the city of Solin, drives a snow plow truck on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

In the time Scott Kleppe has plowed the streets of Solon, he has seen the population go from about 1,100 people in 1998 to more than 2,500 in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"21 and a half years ago, it was me and another person," said Kleppe, who now serves as Solon's Public Works Director.

Kleppe knows when it snows, especially on consecutive days, it means a lot of work for him and his small group of plow drivers.

"We came in this morning at 4 a.m. and started plowing operations," said Kleppe. "By 8 o'clock, the town was done and salted."

The public works department in Solon only has five full-time employees. Those five employees all drive plows and are responsible for 36 miles of roads in Solon, in addition to trails, parking lots, and other areas. Kleppe said with a staff like this in such a fast-growing city, the only way to keep up is to prepare to work a lot of hours.

"Right now, overtime wise we're still within budget," Kleppe said. "But remember, that budget's got to carry me to June 30th."

North Liberty is also going through similar growth with a smaller staff, but the city's growth is at a much faster pace. North Liberty went from about 4,600 people in 1998 to almost 19,000 as of two years ago.

Michael Pentecost, the streets superintendent for the city of North Liberty, said he is not yet concerned about going over budget, but also said Mother Nature can throw a wrench in those plans.

"When you're a smaller crew, the challenges can be to give or provide that type of service that you want to your residence when you're looking at day-after-day-after-day of snow event," Pentecost said.

Pentecost said they want the roads cleared off well and quickly, just like any other city, but also wants to make sure the safety of the drivers is not put at risk, and they are not overworked.

"Your crew needs time to refuel, just like you refuel that equipment," Pentecost said. "So if that means staggering operators to do that, that's what you try to do."