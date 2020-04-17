Snow exits early, clearing sky later on

After last night's snowfall, that system continues to push east and should take the clouds with it. Watch for slick roads if you need to be out early. Plan on highs into the mid-40s over the somewhat deeper snow over southern Iowa, with highs closer to 50 elsewhere. Regardless of where you are, this snow should melt really fast.

This weekend, warmer temperatures are still on track. Saturday, look for breezy southwest winds and highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The wind may gust as high as 40mph over parts of the area in the afternoon.

Sunday, it'll be slightly cooler, but still nice overall.

Next week continues to look mild with the chance of a few showers toward mid-week.

