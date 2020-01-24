Snow ends, clouds remain

Snow comes to an end as the storms move east. We have a northwest wind in place but no real cold air moving in. Highs stay near 30 for the weekend with lows in the middle 20s. Clouds will be hard to leave so expect a generally cloudy sky into next week. Some patchy fog/drizzle could develop Saturday night and Sunday. By the middle of next week, some scattered wintry precipitation is possible as some weak systems move through. Have a great night and a safe weekend!