Snow ends, but blustery winds remain to finish the year

Areas of light snow will wrap across the area through Monday night, although most places will have minor accumulation, if that. Northeastern Iowa has the best shot at getting around an inch, with the majority falling before midnight. It'll be a windy night, too.

Tuesday is another blustery day with wind gusts near 30 mph. Highs should end up around 30 again, but the wind will make it feel colder. Much of the day looks mostly cloudy, but some clearing moves in late. We'll jump back into the lower 40s for highs to start the new year.

Another storm system may brush Iowa on Friday, although its track is still uncertain. At this time, it may start as a rain/snow mix to start, then change over to snow. That weather system will also knock our highs back to the 30s.