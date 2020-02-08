Snow develops after midnight through Sunday

Partly cloudy skies continue for the rest of the evening. Scattered flurries could develop in the evening.

After midnight tonight, snow will develop towards the northern portions of our area. Heaviest snowfall amount will occur to the north, where areas could see 3-6". South of Highway 20 and to the north of Cedar Rapids could pick up 1-3". There will be a sharp cutoff to the south, where areas near Cedar Rapids and south could see up to an inch.

Towards the south, precipitation will be more of a rain/snow mix. Snow and rain look to wrap up Sunday evening. It will be windy throughout the day, southwest winds between 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30, which could cause blowing snow in some areas.

Highs on Sunday in the mid-30s. Clouds will gradually clear Sunday night, dropping into the teens overnight.

Dry to start the work week with highs in the low 30s. Another chance of precipitation midweek.