Snow-covered roads impacting fans headed to Carver Hawkeye Arena

The snow is also impacting thousands of people with tickets to Friday night's Iowa men's basketball game in Iowa City.

Plenty of snow fell around Carver Arena just a few hours before the game was set to tip-off against the Michigan Wolverines. Crews were working hard to keep parking lots clear for people to park for the game Friday night. Parking at Carver Hawkeye Arena will be free.

We saw another snow system move in just a week ago when the Hawkeyes hosted Maryland and 11,700 people still showed up, they are hoping for a big crowd again, but everyone including the University wants to put the message out, use caution

Charlie Taylor with Strategic Communications and Marketing for the university said, "Safety is always first with some of the best fans in the country. We know we are going to have a crowd tonight but at the same time, we want people to be very safe, very cautious. If you are coming to Carver tonight please leave early drive slow, drive safe, we have been treating the lots all day."

The game was nearly sold out, but only time will tell on how many fans will make the drive to Iowa City. The university, obviously, wants as many fans as possible to come out, but also want to stress safety.

Taylor also stated, "We want as loud of a crowd as we can, but again, cant emphasize as much that the goal here is safe. Fans being safe and safety first so we fully understand that if it's not safe and fans decide to watch on FS1 tonight at 8 o'clock, that's okay."

If you don't plan on making the trip, you can still watch the game on Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. and the KCRG-TV9 Sports Team will have the latest highlights on the KCRG-TV9 News at 10 p.m.