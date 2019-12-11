Snow covered roads for parts of eastern Iowa commute

Snow fall in parts of eastern Iowa early Wednesday morning is causing some roads to be partially or completely covered for the morning commute.

As of 4:15 a.m. the Iowa Department of Transportation had 173 plows actively working to clear roads. While some plows just used their blades to remove snow, others were also applying brine and salt.

While the northern parts of our viewing area did not have any snow on roads, others around Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City were dealing with covered roadways.

Authorities always recommend drivers slow down in less-than-perfect road conditions and to keep a safe distance between vehicles.