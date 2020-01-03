Snow could make for slick roads Friday night, Saturday morning

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said snow is still expected to move through eastern Iowa later in the day on Friday into the evening.

AMOUNTS:

A trace to two inches of snow is expected across the viewing area, he said.

IMPACTS:

O'Mara said slick roads are possible Friday night into early Saturday morning.

TIMING:

The system will be gone by Saturday morning, O'Mara said, but there will be gusty winds to follow. Sunday could see gusts of winds up to 45 miles per hour.

"Whatever snow doesn't melt off on Saturday could be blown around in the wind on Sunday," he said.