Snow continues this morning, slick roads likely

Plan on snow to continue through the morning hours. Expect slick and snow-covered roads with around one to three inches of snow accumulation. The snow will taper back to scattered snow showers later today with little additional accumulation at that point. Highs will be around 32 once again.

This weekend, little or no precipitation is expected and a generally cloudy sky will hold on. Should any pockets of clearing try to form at night, we may see a little fog.

Otherwise, there are a few more weak systems drifting across the Midwest next week and several of them could easily come through here.