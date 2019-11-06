Snow continues over northern Iowa this morning

Snow continues this morning over extreme northern Iowa with accumulation and slick roads possible in this part of the area. As you head farther south, the roads quickly become a non-issue. Highs today are still on track to hit around lunchtime.

Our cold front is currently to our northwest and is set to blow through this afternoon with wind gusts to 30mph possible along. Given the timing of the front, highs will range from the mid-30s around Decorah to the mid-50s towards Washington! As the cold air pours in tonight, there may be a few snow showers around, though impacts and any accumulation will be minimal.

Tomorrow and Friday, it's all about the cold with highs struggling to even get to 32.

Another arctic front hits Saturday night sending temperatures down into Sunday.

As of this writing, Veterans Day is forecast in all-time record cold territory, at least when referring to daytime highs.