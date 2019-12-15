Snow continues across the area tonight, dry for the rest of the week

Snow continues to develop across portions of Eastern Iowa.

1-2" is still possible from Oskaloosa to Washington and south. Otherwise, accumulations look to be up to an inch, north, up to Highway 20. Snow looks to exit Eastern Iowa between 3-4 a.m. tomorrow morning. A few slick spots are possible on the roadways and visibility could be reduced at times with snow falling.

Cloudy skies will be leftover on Monday, but we do look to be dry now. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 20s.

The rest of the 9-day is looking extremely quiet. Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s on Tuesday. Temperatures warm into the upper 30s, low 40s by the end of the week.