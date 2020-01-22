Rounds of light snow to continue through end of work week

More snow continues across eastern Iowa through the end of the week. We could see another Trace-2” before all is done later on Friday. Watch for some slippery spots and stretches on area roadways. There is not a bit blast of cold air as we saw with the previous storm system. In fact, highs remain near the freezing mark with the sky staying cloudy. Next week a rain/snow chance moves in for the middle of the week. Have a great night.