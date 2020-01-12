Snow chances increase through the evening

Mostly cloudy skies continue across Eastern Iowa this afternoon and snow chances will increase later this evening.

A storm system from the west will push through the area that could bring 1 to 3" from Tama/Cedar Rapids over to Dubuque and the northwest. If you are south of there snowfall amounts could be a Trace to 1". Slick roads will be possible and visibility could be reduced as snow falls. Snow will be out of the area early Monday morning.

Clouds will stick around through the day on Monday with a rain/snow mix chance late Monday night that will majority impact the overnight hours and be out early Tuesday.

Partly cloudy skies expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s.

Another snow chance on come on Wednesday with highs chances towards the end of the workweek and then cold air will push in.