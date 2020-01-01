Snow chance at the end of the week looks light

The weather has been relatively quiet around here lately, and it looks like we'll be avoiding much active weather for a while. Clouds increase Wednesday night as lows fall to the lower 30s. Despite a mostly cloudy sky Thursday, we should still climb into the lower 40s.

That system we've been watching for Friday now looks like it'll happen in two pieces. The first piece stays to our southeast, bringing rain to the Ohio Valley. The second piece that comes in behind brings a chance of light snow to us, mainly late Friday into Friday night. Amounts look pretty light from that.

More seasonable temperatures take over with highs on either side of 30 to finish off the week. The weekend looks dry. We do have a small chance of snow next Tuesday, followed by another precipitation chance late next week.