Snow causing travel issues as winter storm impacts Iowa; mixed precipitation coming tonight

Road crews are out in force this afternoon as snow continues to pile up with the latest winter storm moving across the state. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Saturday.

TIMING

Snow is already falling as of Friday afternoon. That snow is expected to turn to mixed precipitation, in the form of sleet or freezing drizzle, after 6 p.m. starting in southern Iowa and expanding northward through 9 p.m. Friday.

"The heaviest precipitation will fall this afternoon into this evening," said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Gehrts. "Precipitation will continue through the night ending by early Saturday morning."

SNOWFALL FORECAST

Two to four inches of snow is expected to fall in areas south of Highway 20, the bulk of that will fall Friday. Areas north of Highway 20 could see four to seven inches of snow.

"We've already seen a couple of inches of snow since the snow started falling this afternoon," Gehrts said.

ICING CONCERNS

"After six o'clock tonight, snow will change over to sleet or freezing drizzle, mainly south of Highway 20," Gehrts warned. "This will lead to a glaze of ice on top of already slick roads."

The combination of ice and windy conditions could lead to isolated power outages, similar to the system that moved through last weekend.

WIND MOVES IN

Winds will pick up, especially on Saturday as the storm moves out. Wind gusts over 40 m.p.h., from the northwest, will cause blowing and drifting snow. This is of greater concern north of Highway 20, especially in rural areas.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Following this system, temperatures will plummet during the daytime hours Saturday.

"We'll probably have a 20-degree drop during the day Saturday," Gehrts said. "We will have single-digit highs Sunday and Monday, with below-zero lows. Bitterly cold wind chills, colder than 20 below zero, are possible Saturday night through Monday morning.