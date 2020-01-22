Snow arrives today

Our next system is still on track to move into the area today. The later we go, the better the chance will be. Temperatures will be around 32 for most of the area this afternoon and tonight, meaning that this snow will be of a wetter consistency.

Plan on 1-3" of snow for the first round today through tonight. Later Thursday and into Friday, a second batch of snow will become likely with another 1-3" possible. This entire time, temperatures will remain very steady around 32 degrees.

There is no cold air behind this system and steady highs in the lower 30s are likely this weekend as clouds hold on.