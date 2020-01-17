Snow arrives this afternoon, roads to become slick quickly

Plan on a dry start to the day with no issues weatherwise for the morning commute. That all changes after about 12pm as snow quickly overspreads the area. Roads will immediately become hazardous and slick. Visibility will also be reduced.

This system continues to look like snow first, then ice, then a little more snow on top by the time it all wraps up. This afternoon's snow will represent the bulk of the snowfall accumulation as the wintry mix tonight will serve to ice things over as opposed to accumulating additional snowfall.

A band of 2-4" is very likely by evening, with amounts over 4" possible over mainly the northern half of the area. The wind will steadily increase through this event with the strongest winds occurring late tonight into tomorrow. This will cause some patchy areas of blowing snow and keep roads slick going into Saturday.