Snow arrives later today, wind and cold kick in tonight

Today's system is still on track with a good chance of snow developing this afternoon into the evening hours.

While overall snowfall amounts are still looking low and mainly in the 1 to 3 inch range, we encourage you to not overlook the potential impacts of this front when it hits. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening and wind will sharply increase. A temperature drop this sharp will likely cause very slick roads to develop this evening and especially during the overnight as snow continues to fly. Slick roads are also likely on Thursday morning's commute. Wind chills at that point will be well below zero as well.

The coldest night still looks to be tomorrow night where all areas will fall below zero.

After this, temperatures will rebound nicely for the weekend.