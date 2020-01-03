Snow arrives later Friday, may cause slow-downs this evening

A small, quick-moving weather system moves into the area from the west this afternoon with areas of snow becoming more widespread this evening. A dusting up to two inches is expected. The most likely area for falling in the one to two inch range is probably going to be southwest of Waterloo to Cedar Rapids to Muscatine. Farther northeast, lower amounts are expected.

Highs today end up in the middle 30s, falling to the lower 20s tonight. We'll have a gusty wind early Saturday. The wind is quite a bit stronger on Sunday, gusting as high as 40 mph. Highs will be around 30 on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky, followed by more sunshine Sunday with upper 30s. 30s continue into next week.