Snow arrives in eastern Iowa around 12 p.m. Friday before changing to ice

Much of eastern Iowa is under a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory as another system looks to bring snow and mixed precipitation Friday into Saturday.

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said Friday will start off dry with no issues for the morning commute.

TIMING:

O'Mara said snow quickly spreads over the area around 12 p.m. The system then changes to ice before a changing back to snow Saturday morning.

"Friday afternoon's snow will represent the bulk of the snowfall accumulation as the wintry mix tonight will serve to ice things over as opposed to accumulating additional snowfall," he said.

AMOUNTS:

O'Mara said 2 to 4 inches is very likely by Friday evening. He said amounts more than four inches are possible, mainly in the northern half of the viewing area.

WINDY CONDITIONS:

Wind speeds will steadily increase through the duration of the event, with stronger winds later Friday.

"This will cause some patchy areas of blowing snow and keep roads slick going into Saturday," he said.

