Snow and slick roads this morning

Plan on a snowy and cold morning commute as slick roads and slow going is a certainty. Use your head and some extra time, along with some patience on this morning's drive. A healthy swath of 2-5 inches of snow is possible by the time this wraps up in the late morning hours. The wind will also cause blowing and drifting of snow, especially considering that this is a lighter weight snow and easily wind-blown. The focus after the snow leaves is just how cold it'll get tonight.

As forecast, our lows will break records all across eastern Iowa tonight. Tomorrow's highs will break cold records as well. We aren't alone as this cold air has the potential to break over 100 records nationwide before it leaves later this week. Our next snow chance will arrive on Wednesday. Stay safe!