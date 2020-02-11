CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- After a quiet night clouds are in place. Snowfall breaks out during the afternoon across eastern Iowa with an Arctic front advancing southeast from the Plains. Overall 1-3" of accumulation is likely across most of eastern Iowa by Thursday morning. The light consistency of the snow and strong winds will cause blowing snow so keep that in mind Thursday morning. Wind chills dip well below zero for Thursday and Friday making is feel like winter. Have a great night!
Snow and cold on the way
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Tue 3:42 PM, Feb 11, 2020