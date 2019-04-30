Snacks before a late dinner

Spring is here, which means spring activities are also here! With so many sporting events and evening activities, dinner usually gets pushed back. You might wonder what you should feed your family (and yourself) until dinner is officially on the table. Here are some great ideas for a quick snack at home or what to pack for a snack on-the-go.

Snacks at home:

• Turkey Sandwich

• Veggie wrap

All you need:

• 1 whole-wheat tortilla

• 2 tbsp. garden vegetable cream cheese

• 2 tbsp. shredded carrots

• 2 slices of cucumber, cut in half

• 4 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

All you do:

1. Spread cream cheese on tortilla.

2. Line veggies on one edge of tortilla.

3. Start at veggie edge of tortilla and roll.

Other ideas to include in your veggie wrap: spinach, bell pepper and sugar snap peas.

Source: Hy-Vee Dietitians

Serves: 1

1. Yogurt parfait

All you need:

• 1 cup or one 6-ounce container of yogurt

• ½ cup fruit (strawberries, blueberries, bananas, canned mandarin oranges, canned pineapple)

• ¼ cup cereal or granola

All you do:

Put yogurt into a glass or bowl. Top with fruit and cereal or granola.

On-the-go snacks

• Dry, whole grain cereal

• Apple sauce packets

• Mini bagels with peanut butter

• Trail mix

• Single serving popcorn

• Granola bars

• String cheese

• Yogurt drinks

• Cut-up fresh fruits and vegetables

Nicole Johnson represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert working throughout the community to promote healthy eating and nutrition. Nicole is a Registered Dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.