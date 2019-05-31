Smoky sky but dry Friday afternoon, rain chance comes Saturday

The sky is bright this afternoon, but the sunshine will be filtered because of smoke from wildfires in Canada. Our air quality is forecast to remain okay, though. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon with a touch of mugginess. An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening into early tonight, but most of us will avoid those. Lows fall to the lower 60s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday, but there will be dry times, too.

On Saturday, we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will not be raining all day and amounts should be quite manageable, under a quarter-inch for just about everybody. Highs reach the middle 70s. Sunday is going to be beautiful for early June with no mugginess, sunshine, and highs in the lower 70s. We'll keep dry weather Monday.

There is another chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but it does not look like that rain will be heavy. Highs are generally in the 70s throughout next week.