Smoking, vaping banned in Waterloo-owned parks

Smoking and vaping is now banned in city-owned parks and recreation facilities in Waterloo.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission voted Tuesday night to add a measure to existing restrictions that already govern tobacco products in Leisure Services facilities. It adds vaping devices and expands the ban to cover city parks.

The Courier said the previous policy complied with the 2008 Smoke-Free Air Act but did not cover vaping products.

The commission will be putting up smoking and vaping ban signs.

Click or tap here to read the full story from the Courier.

