Smokey the Bear celebrates 75 years

Dubuque's 'Mississippi River Museum' put on a birthday bash for a special bear earlier today.

Smokey Bear celebrates his 75th birthday at the National Mississippi River Museum on August 9th, 2019 in Dubuque Iowa. (MAGGIE WEDLAKE/KCRG)

Smokey Bear celebrated his 75th birthday with coloring, face painting, cupcakes and a visit from the Dubuque fire department.

However, River Museum educator Wayne Buchholtz says the event isn't just about celebrating another year of Smokey. "We've got this today to kind of help celebrate his birthday but also then for getting kids and parents and whoever the message to help prevent fires of any kind whether it's in a home or out in nature."

Smokey has been teaching that 'only you can prevent wildfires' since 1944.