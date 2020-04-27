Smaller local meat lockers also feeling the impact of coronavirus

Across Iowa, pig farmers are having a hard time getting their pork supply to processing facilities, leading to local meat processors having longer than usual waitlists.

A package of bacon for sale at Newhall Locker on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Newhall Locker is booked nine months out, into January 2021. The small business can typically process 20 pigs a week.

David Sutton, the locker's owner, said the influx of calls from farmers started about two weeks ago. He believes it's for a couple of reasons, including less demand at area restaurants and other large-scale meat processing plants are shut down.

"The first part of last week the packing facilities were only able to process 60 percent of what they are capable of doing," Sutton said. "So this may come to be for a shortage of certain items."

While Sutton said sales are up in the storefront of the business he's still worried about the economic impact of the shutdown. He's expected to be down about $70,000 this year because he will not cater any graduation parties in May. And that's not factoring in any weddings he would normally work.