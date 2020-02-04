Smaller caucus setting lets people in Eastern Iowa have their voices heard

A small group in Buchanan County caucused in the back of a bar.

People in the Middlefield and Newton townships held a caucus at Wolfey's in Quasqueton. About 25 people took part.

During the 2016 election, more than 100 people packed Quasqueton City Hall to caucus. Many people felt like they were crammed and their voices were not being heard. So, Democratic leaders decided to split the groups up.

People in Quasqueton went to City Hall, while the others went to Wolfey's. Leaders say they want everybody's voice to be heard in this election.

The gavel is a nice tool but wasn't needed in this small community room at Wolfey's. Neither was a loud voice.

"If you have 300 to 400 people, the chances of you being able to voice your opinion is pretty limited,” said caucus chair Phil Short.

This is what people there say caucusing is all about. Not just being a voice in the crowd, but feeling like you matter.

Organizers were able to walk around the room and answer all questions from caucus-goers. Switching sides during the realignment wasn't as rigorous.

Kathy Steffen caucused at the city hall back in 2016.

"It was packed and I think it probably was tonight too talking to the other people here,” Steffen said. “So it was hard to figure out where you should go or where you should be because there was no room to move around.”

She liked the change to the “quirky Quasky” location.

Steffen was torn between two candidates.

"When I first got here I noticed a few people who were in the same predicament going I'm not sure,” she said. “So it was enough of us that I felt we had a group to be able to sustain it.”

Most of the people from the two townships knew each other. One caucus-goer compared it to one big family gathering.

The caucus wrapped up in about an hour.