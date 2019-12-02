Jones County town's population expected to double for annual Christmas event

It's hard to imagine Christmas without lights, but in Wyoming, they take that idea to a different level.

A sign greets visitors of Wyoming, Iowa to "The Christmas City." Photo: Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG).

Dozens of Lion's Club members have hung up around 1,300 lights throughout the downtown area. Their work is arguably the biggest draw for the Wyoming Christmas City Celebration, which is set to begin this weekend at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Jim Eichhorn, who oversaw efforts to put up the lights, said the tradition of stringing up lights in downtown goes back to the 1930s. He is expecting the town's population to double during the event.

"You sometimes think 'what are we doing this for?' but then you see there is always new kids, little kids coming along, and the little kids enjoy it and that's what makes it worthwhile," said Eichhorn.

Eichhorn says he thinks the celebration is important because it shows those from out of town all they have to offer in Wyoming.