Small towns face issues with people running for council

Vinton city employees are working on the town budget ahead of the New Year despite not currently having a 6th council member ready to go at the start of the year.

“Trying to find quality candidates, people who want to volunteer on the city council is an issue for small towns,” said Vinton City Manager Chris Ward.

Filling the second ward seat, held by Ron Ellwick for the last twenty years, hasn’t been easy. Ellwick is retiring from the council at the end of the year. No one filed to run for the vacancy and the person who won the write-in-vote declined the position.

“There was no interest there,” Ward said.

Those with the Iowa League of Cities said this is an issue they see in a number of small communities. The community helps smaller municipalities fill the needs of local government.

However, Executive Director Alan Kemp said it isn’t as common to see cities similar to the size of Vinton have vacancies.

“Of the 942 cities we have, approximately 500 with a population less than 500,” said Kemp. “It isn’t uncommon for those cities in those ranges to periodically run into that situation.”

The town of Vinton is set to appoint Ellwick’s son, Andrew, at the next council meeting.

If approved, there will a public hearing date set. He will either be awarded the position, or a community member can force a special election if enough names are added to a petition.

